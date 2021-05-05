Steam Cleaner 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.16% and Forecast to 2021

Steam cleaners are electrical appliances that are mainly used to clean floors, rugs, and furniture by suction. With modern innovations, these steam cleaners are also used to clean garments. Different types of steam cleaners are available and are adopted depending on the surface to be cleaned. Due to developments in technology and improvements in the efficiency of these steam cleaners, the demand for these appliances is expected to increase during the forecast period. By end-users, the global steam cleaner market is dominated by the commercial segment, followed by the residential segment.

The analysts forecast the global steam cleaner market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global steam cleaner market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the revenue generated from the retail sales of steam cleaners worldwide.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Steam Cleaner Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bissell

• HAAN Corporation

• The Hoover Company (TTI Floor Care North America)

Other prominent vendors

• Dyson

• Electrolux

• Kärcher

• LG

• Miele

• Oreck

• Koninklijke Philips

• SALAV USA

• Samsung

• Sony

• Vax

• Vapamore

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Vendor segmentation

• Common currency conversion rates

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global steam cleaner market by commercial end-users

• Global steam cleaner market by residential end-users

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global steam cleaner market by geography

• Steam cleaner market in APAC

• Steam cleaner market in Europe

• Steam cleaner market in North America

• Steam cleaner market in ROW

PART 08: Market drivers

• Growth of dual income households

• Rise in number of smart homes

• Expanding applications of steam cleaners

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Availability of low-cost manual labor in developing countries

• Rising electricity and energy costs

• Availability of substitutes

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Rising investment in R&D

• Booming hospitality industry

• Changing lifestyle and related preferences

..…..Continued