Sun Care Products Market Research Reports 2024 Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions

Sun care products are products that are in the form of cream gel lotion and sprays among others which are used to protect against harmful rays of the sun (UV rays) thus avoiding sunburn. The Sun care products market is generally segmented into three broad product types: Sun Protection Products, After Sun Products and Self-Tanning Care Products. Sun care products are usually in Cream, Lotion, Gel, Powder, Wipes, Spray or some other forms.

Sun Protection Products

After-Sun Products

Self-Tanning Products Sun Care Products market Applications:

General People

Children and Pregnant Women

Sun care products are classically distributed in two distinct channels: the department store and the mass market channel. The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

The worldwide market for Sun Care Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2024, from 10500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.