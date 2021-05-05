System-on-Chip Market Global Industry Structure & Projections for Upcoming Years

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” System-on-Chip Market by Type (Digital, Analog, and Mixed Signal) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, and Automotive) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The System-on-Chip Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

System-on-chip (SoC) is a microchip on which the components are integrated on a single chip. These components include controllers, timing units, memory units, transistors, peripherals, and more depending upon the type of application. SoC includes both software as well as the hardware, which is mounted in various electronic devices such as tablets and mobile phones. SoCs have witnessed the highest adoption in the electronics industry, as they are power efficient and compact in nature.

Increase in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices, high adoption rate of IoT, and compact feature of SoC supplement the market growth. However, high initial cost of design & development and maintenance impedes the growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global system-on-chip market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

BY TYPE

– Digital

– Analog

– Mixed Signal

BY APPLICATION

– Consumer electronics

– Telecommunication

– Automotive

BY REGION

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – Japan

– – India

– – Australia

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Intel Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Qualcomm Incorporated

– Toshiba Corporation

– NXP Semiconductors N.V.

– Broadcom Limited

– STMicroelectronics N.V.

– Apple Inc.

– MediaTek Inc.

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

– Magna International Inc.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING (2016)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Compact nature

3.5.1.2. Surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronic devices

3.5.1.3. Rising adoption of IoT

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High initial cost of design & development and maintenance

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rising demand of compact and scalable ICs in global electronic industry

CHAPTER 4: SYSTEM ON CHIP MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. DIGITAL

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. ANALOG

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. MIXED SIGNAL

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SYSTEM ON CHIP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. TELECOMMUNICATION

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. AUTOMOTIVE

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

Continue…

