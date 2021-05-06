Acne Medication Market examined in new market research report
Acne or acne vulgaris is a skin disease caused due to clogging of hair follicles with dead skin cells and oil from skin cells. This disease is characterized with pimples, blackheads, oily skin, and scarring. There are two types of acne-non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne, where the latter takes longer duration to heal and can cause permanent effects on the skin. Acne medications are either applied directly, which are present in formulations, or taken in the form of oral pills. These medications work by reducing inflammation and oil production. They also fight with bacteria finally preventing scarring. The common acne medications include retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, benzoyl peroxide, and others.
The global acne medication market was valued at $8,017 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,929 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of acne diseases is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the acne medication market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include unhealthy urban lifestyle, and presence of robust acne medications in pipeline. However, side-effects associated with the use of acne medications and presence of alternative treatment impede the market growth. Conversely, development of effective medications with lesser side effects and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.
The global acne medication market is segmented into therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and region. Based on therapeutic class, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. The retinoids segment is further classified into topical retinoid & combination retinoid and oral retinoid (isotretinoin). The antibiotics segment is further sub-segmented into topical antibiotics & combination antibiotics and oral antibiotics. Based on the formulation, the market is bifurcated into topical medication and oral medication. Based on type, the market is categorized into prescription medicine and over-the-counter (OTC) medicine. By acne type, the market is divided into non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne. The distribution channel covered in the study include grocery store, pharmacy & drug store, and e-commerce. Based on region, it is analyzed for across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global acne medication market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.
Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Key market segments
By Therapeutic Class
Retinoids
Topical Retinoid & Combination Retinoid
Oral Retinoid (Isotretinoin)
Antibiotics
Topical Antibiotic & Combination Antibiotics
Oral Antibiotics
Salicylic Acid
Benzoyl Peroxide
Others
By Formulation
Topical Medication
Oral Medication
By Type
Prescription Medicine
Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine
By Acne Type
Inflammatory Acne
Non-inflammatory Acne
By Distribution Channel
Grocery Store
Pharmacy & Drug Store
e-Commerce
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
Allergan Plc.
Nestle S.A.
Johnson & Johnson
Mayne Pharma Group Limited
Mylan N.V.
Pfizer Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited
Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation
Foamix Pharmaceuticals
Prestium Pharma, Inc.
BioPharmX, Inc.
