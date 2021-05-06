Active Grill Shutter Market Growth Dynamics | by Key Vendors – Aisin Seiki, HBPO GmbH, Keboda, Magna, Rochling, Shape

The active grille shutters are used to limit the air flow from the front grille when a vehicle attains a speed of more than 19 mph. They improve the aerodynamics of the vehicle to reduce air drag and also help to minimize the load on the engine which allows to achieve higher fuel rating and low emissions.

The active grill shutter market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as a rise in demand for vehicles with higher fuel-efficiency and also rise in sales of luxury and premium vehicles is thus expected to boost the automotive active grille shutter market. However the high cost of active grill shutters is hampering the market growth and are the restraints of this market.

Key players profiled in the report include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., HBPO GmbH, Keboda, Magna International Inc., Rochling Group, Shape Corp., SRG Global?, Starlite Co., Ltd, Tong Yang Group, Valeo SA

The “Global Active Grill Shutter market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global active grill shutter market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the active grill shutter market with detailed market segmentation by shutter type, by vane type, by vehicle type, by sales channel. The global active grill shutter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading active grill shutter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the active grill shutter market.

The global active grill shutter market is segmented on the basis of shutter type, by vane type, by vehicle type and sales channel. Based on shutter type, the market is segmented as visible and non-visible. Based on vane type the market is segmented as horizontal and vertical type. Basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger, light commercial and heavy commercial vehicles. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SHUTTER TYPE 8. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VANE TYPE 9. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE 10. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SALES CHANNEL 11. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 13. ACTIVE GRILL SHUTTER MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. AISIN SEIKI CO., LTD. 13.2. HBPO GMBH 13.3. KEBODA 13.4. MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 13.5. R

