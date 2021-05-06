Attapulgite Market | Trends, Forecast and Analysis By 2024

The attapulgite market research study is a detailed document that presents a gist of the global industry space in terms of numerous parameters. Some of these falls along the likes of the industry insights, growth drivers, industry segmentation, and trends worldwide. Also included in the research report is information pertaining to the companies partaking in the attapulgite market share and the information pertaining to the regulatory norms that impact the commercialization landscape of this vertical.

Based on the product grade, the attapulgite market is divided into two broad categories namely, colloidal and sorptive. Colloidal grade finds application extensively in the sand bidder foundries that are water and oil based, drilling oil-wells, gelling agent, paint thickener, adhesive viscosity controller, polishes, and also in washing powders for laundries. The product captures about two-third of the attapulgite market share globally and will show healthy gains owing to its huge applications in raw materials. The sorptive grade of the product finds its applications as a carrier in the agriculture-based industries as floor absorbent, antidiarrheal and intestinal medications, and powdered agrochemicals. It also is vastly used in the vegetable fats and oils for neutralizing, and in petroleum refining.

With more than a third of the entire attapulgite market, North America holds a significant share owing to huge deposits in the United States. With a growth rate of over 7%, the region is likely to witness healthy gains in the future years. Growing industrialization and increasing end-user industries demand in the Asia Pacific is likely to augment the regional attapulgite market. The region is likely to foresee growth with a 9% CAGR and is likely to surpass North America for product demand by the end of the forecast period.

An inherent collection of pivotal deliverables, the attapulgite market study strives to educate stakeholders and prominent investors about the plausible scenario that this industry may be defined by in the ensuing years. Comprising significant details subject to the industry impact forces, attapulgite market report also presents a SWOT analysis, Porter’s analysis, and a gist on the industry pitfalls and challenges.

