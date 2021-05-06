Automotive AR and VR Market 2027 Future Trends, Growth Analysis and Technical Trends

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Automotive AR and VR Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Industrial Automotive AR and VR Market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) combines reality with digital content. Automotive companies are relying on AR & VR to improve their manufacturing system, maintenance, individualizing the cockpit, effective advertising, and marketing to enhance customer satisfaction level. AR applications are special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate digital context with the real world. VR uses the head-mounted display (HMD) to take the end through an artificial world to provide synthetic experience and virtual feedback. Increase in need of cost-effective, efficient manufacturing programs with real-time data analysis is fueling the automotive AR & VR market.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Industrial Automotive AR and VR Market in the coming years.

Some of the Major Players In Automotive AR and VR Market:

Continental AG

DAQRI

HP Development Company, L.P

Hyundai Motor Group

Microsoft Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Unity Technologies

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WayRay AG

Rise in need for AR & VR in automotive manufacturing, growth in technically advanced devices, the advent of connected car technology, rise in gamification in the automotive industry for drivers’ safety, development of new products digitally, are driving the automotive AR & VR market. However, high dependence on internet connectivity to avail these technologies is hindering the market growth, especially in emerging nations. On the other hand, the formation of mixed reality (MR) by integrating AR & VR, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and development of HUD system in for enhancing safety are providing ample opportunities to the automotive AR & VR market.

The global automotive AR & VR market is segmented on the basis of type and device type. Based on type, the market is segmented as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). On the basis of the device type the market is segmented into HMD, HUD, Handheld Device, and Gesture Tracking.

