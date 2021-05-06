Breathing Circuit Bags Market Size Analysis by Growth Application Forecast till 2026

Persistence Market Research has recently developed a report on the ‘Breathing Circuit Bags market’ which presents substantial inputs about the market size, market share, regional trends, and profit projection of this business sphere. The report also enlightens users regarding the foremost challenges and existing growth strategies implemented by the leading organizations that constitute the dynamic competitive gamut of this industry.

Breathing circuit bags are also called anesthesia breathing systems. They temporarily assist patients for breathing. The basic function of breathing circuit bags is to deliver oxygenated air to the patient and remove carbon dioxide. Breathing systems receive three types of gases, i.e. fresh gas, exhaled dead space gas and exhaled gas. Breathing circuit bags are connected to face masks that are placed over the mouth and the nose of the patient.

Request For Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24271

Oxygen is delivered to patients during inhalation and atmospheric pressure during exaltation. Squeezed breathing bags push the oxygen into the lungs of the patient. The breathing system is connected to the anesthesia machine. In the breathing system, the reservoir bag and the Adjustable Pressure Limiting (APL) valve are connected to a tube for separation. The bags are thin and durable and are made of different sizes depending upon the requirement and needs.

Breathing Circuit Bags Market Dynamics

The breathing circuit bags market is primarily driven by an increase in the number of surgeries and anesthesia usage. Moreover, due to the shortage of doctors, manufactures have developed breathing circuit bags that are attached to the anesthesia machine. The machine monitors the breathing activity of patients. The growth of the breathing circuit bags market can be attributed to powerful regulations and patient safety. Also, breathing circuit bags are used in case of emergencies during traumas or in the ambulances to save the lives of patients. This has created a ray of hope among people, which is responsible for propelling the market over the forecast period. Increase in the number of patient procedures, along with hi-tech and integrated hospital environment, is driving the market of breathing circuit bags. The need for complex procedures and techniques with increased patient needs are also boosting the breathing circuit bags market. If the patient is asleep, he is not likely to sense the flow of oxygen in the lungs. However, lack of skilled people and the risk of cross-contaminations are among factors likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Breathing Circuit Bags Market: Segmentation

The global breathing circuit bags market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end users and geography.

Based on product type, the global breathing circuit bags market is segmented as:

Adult Breathing Circuits Bags

Pediatric Breathing Circuits Bags

Based on the application, the global breathing circuit bags market is segmented as:

Disposable Breathing Circuit Bags

Reprocessed Breathing Circuit Bags

Based on the size, the global breathing circuit bags are segmented as:

Breathing Circuit Bag (Size 0.5 Ltr.)

Breathing Circuit Bag (Size 1.0 Ltr.)

Breathing Circuit Bag (Size 1.5 Ltr.)

Breathing Circuit Bag (Size 2.0 Ltr.)

Breathing Circuit Bag (Size 3.0 Ltr.)

Based on end user, the global breathing circuit bags market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neo-natal Care Hospitals

Based on region, the global breathing circuit bags market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Request For TOC: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24271

Geographically, the breathing circuit bags market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The market in North America is expected to dominate the breathing circuit bags market globally followed by Europe. North America is the dominant breathing circuit bags market due to technological advancements, patient safety, and significant investments from the government and private sector in the region. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to awareness programs and growth in the number of respiratory diseases. Increase in the prevalence of chronic pulmonary diseases, such as bronchiectasis, asthma, pulmonary hypertension, and lifestyle-related problems, are resulting in the growth and development of the breathing circuit bags market. These countries are predicted to be market leaders in the upcoming years owing to changes in the regulatory policies. Regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness revenue growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players identified in the breathing circuit bags market are Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Drägerwerk AG, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel, Smiths Medical, VYAIRE MEDICAL INC, Teleflex, Airways Corporation, Armstrong Medical, and Bard Medical. These companies are involved in collaboration agreements to exploit maximum potential. Also, they are mainly focused on strengthening the core competencies of their product portfolio.