Cancer Therapeutics Market Market Size to grow extensively with 11.9% CAGR by 2024: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corporation, Astellas Pharma, Inc. Pfizer, Inc., Novartis, AG Merck, KGaA Eli Lilly
The use of targeted, biologic (immunotherapy) & other forms of therapies administered to treat cancer through oncology drugs is known as cancer therapeutics. The global cancer therapeutics market was valued at $81,291 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach at $178,863 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023.
Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, rise in cancer awareness & availability of oncology drugs, increase in cancer funding & research, and growth in geriatric population are the key factors that augment the growth of the cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cancer cases is expected to boost the market growth.
However, adverse effects associated with cancer therapeutics market and high costs associated with oncology drug development are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, the high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.
The cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on application, top selling drugs, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, and others. By top selling drugs, it is categorized into Revlimid, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Opdivo, Gleevec, Velcade, Imbruvica, Ibrance, Zytiga, Alimta, Xtandi, Tarceva, Perjeta, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27238
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of global cancer therapeutics market.
Cancer therapeutics market size and market estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the applications, top selling drugs, and developments in the industry.
An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Application
Blood Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Others
By Top Selling Drugs
Revlimid
Avastin
Herceptin
Rituxan
Opdivo
Gleevec
Velcade
Imbruvica
Ibrance
Zytiga
Alimta
Xtandi
Tarceva
Perjeta
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle-East
Africa
The list of key players operating in this market include:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
AbbVie, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Celgene Corporation
Astellas Pharma, Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Novartis AG
Merck KGaA
Eli Lilly and Company
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27238
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]