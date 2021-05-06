Ceramic Coatings Global Market 2019-2025: Bodycote, Praxair Surface Technologies, Aremco Products, APS Materials

Ceramic Coatings Market 2019

Ceramic coatings are being extensively used in the automobile and transportation industry owing to its anti-corrosion properties and offering resistance to abrasion and heat. Ceramic coatings are also used for providing a finished polish look on the exterior body of cars slowly replacing wax.

With growing research and development activities, ceramic coatings are venturing into wider application segments. Currently, automobile and transportation are expected to be the largest application for ceramic coatings. However, with further product innovations, the ceramic coating is likely to have larger application share than its counterparts such as PTFE or regular coatings.

Global Ceramic Coatings market size will increase to 14000 Million US$ by 2025, from 8210 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ceramic Coatings.

This report researches the worldwide Ceramic Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ceramic Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The chemicals sector caters to a plethora of industries, namely food & beverages, energy & power, textiles, adhesives, construction, and others. They form the base for creating material available in our day-to-day lives. Geopolitical tensions continue to play a major role with rollout of policies affecting bottom lines of companies.

Investments in research and development for novel production technologies can boost the capacity of manufacturers. Establishment of units in far-flung countries can assist in gaining a foothold as well as gain insights into the needs of the local populace.

Basic chemicals are produced on a large scale to cater to general consumers. Goods of interest include soaps, detergents, perfumes, and other related products. Stringent policies and safety tests continue to plague the sector. Industry leaders have come up with a unique solution by outsourcing R&D work to developing economies with lax regulations. This lets them capture shares in a brand new market as well as save on production expenses due to low costs of labor. Dyes and pigments are used in enhancing the appeal of by-products or commodities. The extensive use of these chemicals in the textile sectors has led to a plethora of colors.

The discomfort caused by plastics has led to the aggressive rollout of policies which emphasize on plastic reduction and disposal. Bioplastics have been developed as well as biochemicals in order to cater to environmental concerns. Huge emission rates has already warranted the need for chemicals which can ensure the smooth functioning of machines and equipment with ease. Recently, plastic companies have allied to fight plastic waste. Corporate social responsibility programs by enterprises can assist in this regard by donating a portion of proceeds for well-being of the environment.

Chemical disposal is a major concern with various nations creating forums to come up with a single solution. Regulatory agencies of individual nations have come up with certain guidelines which can keep the environmental destruction at a minimum. Chemical data reporting (CDR) policies have been met with discontent with many asking for a rollback. The implementation by chemical companies would let federal agencies ascertain the risk to human and environment health.

Capacity expansions of facilities are on full swing with major chemical stalwarts investing huge sums to cater to client demand. This is exemplified by Tata Chemicals investing close to USD 343 million to expand its basic and specialty chemicals divisions respectively. Anti-dumping fines levied by certain countries to provide a significant advantage to domestic companies can give rise to stifled competition.

The marriage of technology with current production practices can encourage new players to foray into new avenues. Analytics can play a major role in shaping growth strategies and moving towards agile business models.

