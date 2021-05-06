Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size Forecasts | Global Statistics Over 2019-2025

The Concrete Floor Coatings Market research study is a detailed document that presents a gist of the global industry space in terms of numerous parameters. Some of these falls along the likes of the industry insights, growth drivers, industry segmentation, and trends worldwide. Also included in the research report is information pertaining to the companies partaking in the Concrete Floor Coatings Market share and the information pertaining to the regulatory norms that impact the commercialization landscape of this vertical.

What are the important points that the Concrete Floor Coatings Market report covers with respect to the Product landscape?

In 2015, epoxy led the global concrete floor coatings market size and was valued more than USD 400 million. The product owing to its superior resistance against abrasion, chemical and impact is widely used across industrial (manufacturing facilities), public infrastructure (airports, schools & colleges, railway stations) and residential structures (staircase, parking). In addition, low cost in comparison with other corresponding product further complements demand.

Polyaspartics will witness growth more than 7% over the projected timespan. The product offers optimum characteristics along with excellent protection from harmful UV rays, which makes is appropriate across outdoor applications. Polyurethane will observe promising growth in the coming years due to development of bio-based polyurethane coating. Additionally, supporting government norms towards use of bio-based raw materials in coatings will stimulate the polyurethane concrete floor coatings market size by 2024.

What are the important points that the Concrete Floor Coatings Market report covers with respect to the Application landscape?

Concrete floor coatings market size for outdoor will exhibit gains more than 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. Increasing investment by the government across the globe to improve their public infrastructure has positively influenced the product demand. Across outdoor applications, the product is used in garages, driveways, walkways and pathways for improving the strength and durability of concrete floor.

Other important pointers encompassed in the report:

