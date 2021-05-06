Construction Chemicals Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

Construction chemicals are those specialty products that are important for conservation of energy and sustainable infrastructure in the construction industry to provide augmented fortification from environmental disasters and to make buildings more durable.

Chemical products like concrete admixtures aid in minimizing the quantity of water and cement required during the construction.

Market Dynamics

Due to surge in population and urbanization, infrastructure is becoming the most attractive segment in the global construction chemicals market for new entrants. Thus, this drives the need for environmentally friendly products and sustainable infrastructure. Rising adoption of the green building concept and smart city projects is projected to increase demand for construction chemicals in the market. Also, the growing adoption of advanced technology and chemicals drive the demand in the market.

Factors such as low awareness and a dearth of new construction projects hinder the growth of the market. The lack of interest for maintaining quality standard by infrastructure developers , fluctuations in prices of raw material and unavailability of skilled labor are few challenges to the progress of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global construction chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, end use. The market is split into waterproofing, roofing, repair, adhesives and sealants, concrete admixtures and other on the basis of type. The concrete admixtures segment is the most dominant in the global construction chemicals market with highest share. By end use, market is split into industrial, residential, infrastructure and repair structures. Residential segment has the highest market share, followed by industry segment.

Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Asia-Pacific occupies the highest market share for construction chemicals. China holds largest market and is estimated to be dominant to increase demand for commercial and residential buildings.Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA are rapidly growing economies, have huge potential for construction chemicals as buildings and residential complexes are high in demand.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M Company, Bostik Inc., Sika AG, Ashland Inc. and Albemarle Corporation.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

