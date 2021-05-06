Construction Chemicals Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022
Construction chemicals are those specialty products that are important for conservation of energy and sustainable infrastructure in the construction industry to provide augmented fortification from environmental disasters and to make buildings more durable.
Chemical products like concrete admixtures aid in minimizing the quantity of water and cement required during the construction.
Market Dynamics
Due to surge in population and urbanization, infrastructure is becoming the most attractive segment in the global construction chemicals market for new entrants. Thus, this drives the need for environmentally friendly products and sustainable infrastructure. Rising adoption of the green building concept and smart city projects is projected to increase demand for construction chemicals in the market. Also, the growing adoption of advanced technology and chemicals drive the demand in the market.
Factors such as low awareness and a dearth of new construction projects hinder the growth of the market. The lack of interest for maintaining quality standard by infrastructure developers , fluctuations in prices of raw material and unavailability of skilled labor are few challenges to the progress of the market.
Market Segmentation
The global construction chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, end use. The market is split into waterproofing, roofing, repair, adhesives and sealants, concrete admixtures and other on the basis of type. The concrete admixtures segment is the most dominant in the global construction chemicals market with highest share. By end use, market is split into industrial, residential, infrastructure and repair structures. Residential segment has the highest market share, followed by industry segment.
Geographical Analysis
The market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Asia-Pacific occupies the highest market share for construction chemicals. China holds largest market and is estimated to be dominant to increase demand for commercial and residential buildings.Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA are rapidly growing economies, have huge potential for construction chemicals as buildings and residential complexes are high in demand.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the market include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M Company, Bostik Inc., Sika AG, Ashland Inc. and Albemarle Corporation.
Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065262
