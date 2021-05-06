De-Oiled Lecithin Industry Players: Clarkson Grain Company, Inc., LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Lecico GmbH, Lecital, Novastell

De-oiled lecithin is free of oil and contains a high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. The lecithin in powder or granular form is easy to handle and compact. In addition to its improved functional properties and nutritional benefits for consumers, de-oiled lecithin products are used in nutraceutical products. It is also used in dietary food and light meals, such as nutritional bars, energetics, cheese products, light salad dressings, and dietary instant products. They are used as emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agent, antioxidant, and release agents in food and animal feed applications.

The “Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the de-oiled lecithin market with detailed market segmentation by form, source, application, and geography. The global de-oiled lecithin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading de-oiled lecithin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies:

AMERICAN LECITHIN COMPANY

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Austrade Inc.

Bunge Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Clarkson Grain Company, Inc.

LASENOR EMUL, S.L.

Lecico GmbH

Lecital

Novastell

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented on the basis of form, source, and application.

On the basis of form, the de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into powdered, and granulated.

On the basis of source, the global de-oiled lecithin is catagorised into soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg.

On the basis of the application is classified into food, animal feed, and healthcare. The food segment is further bifurcated into bakery products, confectionery products, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the de-oiled lecithin market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from de-oiled lecithin market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for de-oiled lecithin in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the de-oiled lecithin market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global de-oiled lecithin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The de-oiled lecithin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

