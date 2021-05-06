The global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,299.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,721.0 Mn in 2018. The dental practice management software market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019-2027. The market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. However, the high costs of dental procedures may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The reports titled “The Dental Practice Management Software Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market. The Dental Practice Management Software market is evaluated based on segments and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American College of Prosthodontics, Japanese Society for Oral Health, Canadian Dental Association, and others.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

Global dental practice market management software was segmented by delivery mode and component. The delivery mode segment was further divided as on-premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode. Based on the component, the market was segmented as patient communication software, scheduling software, invoice/billing software, insurance management software, and other components. During 2018, the scheduling software led the dental practice management software market, by component.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Dental Practice Management Software Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Dental Practice Management Software Market Analysis- Global Analysis Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 By Delivery Mode Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Component Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Dental Practice Management Software Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

