Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2027 | Global Analysis and Forecast Report

The distributed energy generation or DEG is decentralized electricity generation performed using various technologies such as fuel cells and solar power. This system of electricity generation is designed to serve businesses, homes, or industrial area. Some examples of DEG include solar photovoltaic panels, small wind turbines, hydropower, biomass combustion, fuel cells, and others. Renewable technologies employed in DEG help in delivering cleaner and reliable power sources to consumers.

The distributed energy generation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to several advantages such as reduced per unit electricity costs and lower operating costs over conventional energy systems. Increasing awareness towards reducing carbon footprint and using cleaner energy resource is another major factor propelling the distributed energy generation market growth. Nonetheless, favorable regulatory and environmental policies are expected to offer symbolic opportunities for the distributed energy generation market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Ballard Power Systems

2. Capstone Turbine Corporation

3. Caterpillar Inc.

4. Doosan Corporation

5. E.ON SE

6. FuelCell Energy, Inc.

7. Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

8. Sharp Corporation

9. Suzlon Energy Limited

10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S

The “Global Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of distributed energy generation market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end use, and geography. The global distributed energy generation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading distributed energy generation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global distributed energy generation market is segmented on the basis of product type and end use. Based on product type, the market is segmented as gas & steam turbines, wind turbine, solar photovoltaic, fuel cells, and reciprocating engines. On the basis of the end use, the market is segmented as residential and commercial & industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global distributed energy generation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The distributed energy generation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting distributed energy generation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the distributed energy generation market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the distributed energy generation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from distributed energy generation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for distributed energy generation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the distributed energy generation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key distributed energy generation companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market – By End Use

1.3.3 Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DISTRIBUTED ENERGY GENERATION (DEG) MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. DISTRIBUTED ENERGY GENERATION (DEG) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

