Electronic Passports Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Electronic Passports Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Electronic Passports -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

E-passport is an electronic passport with high security printing, an inlay including an antenna and a microprocessor, and other security features. An E-passport is a biometric passport which includes a chip, which can be used at the automated E-passport gates instead of having your passport checked by a Border Force officer. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passport’s data page: the holder’s name, date of birth, and other biographic information. In some countries, including Germany, E-passport include two fingerprints as well.

The rapid development of the tourism industry and the improvement of people’s living standards are the main factors that promote growth of this market. There are currently 122 countries with E-passport programs which QYR estimates are producing 146.83 million units E-passport in 2018. Most E-passport are valid for 5 or 10 years and there were one billion E-passport in circulation, exceeding 60% of all passports in use.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

The global Electronic Passports market is valued at 7880 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electronic Passports market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electronic Passports in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electronic Passports in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electronic Passports market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electronic Passports market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gemalto

Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

India Security Press

Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

Bundesdruckerei

Japan National Printing Bureau

Goznak

Casa da Moeda do Brasil

Canadian Bank Note

Royal Mint of Spain

Polish Security Printing Works

Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

Iris Corporation Berhad

Semlex Group

Veridos

Morpho

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621802-global-electronic-passports-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market size by Product

Ordinary E-passport

Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Market size by End User

Adult

Child

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electronic Passports market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electronic Passports market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electronic Passports companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electronic Passports submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3621802-global-electronic-passports-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Passports Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Passports Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Ordinary E-passport

1.4.3 Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Electronic Passports Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Adult

1.5.3 Child

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronic Passports Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electronic Passports Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electronic Passports Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Electronic Passports Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Electronic Passports Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Electronic Passports Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Gemalto

11.1.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Gemalto Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Gemalto Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.2 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing

11.2.1 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.2.5 Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing Recent Development

11.3 India Security Press

11.3.1 India Security Press Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.India Security Press Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 India Security Press Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.3.5 India Security Press Recent Development

11.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing

11.4.1 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.4.5 Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing Recent Development

11.5 Bundesdruckerei

11.5.1 Bundesdruckerei Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Bundesdruckerei Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Bundesdruckerei Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.5.5 Bundesdruckerei Recent Development

11.6 Japan National Printing Bureau

11.6.1 Japan National Printing Bureau Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Japan National Printing Bureau Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Japan National Printing Bureau Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.6.5 Japan National Printing Bureau Recent Development

11.7 Goznak

11.7.1 Goznak Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Goznak Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Goznak Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.7.5 Goznak Recent Development

11.8 Casa da Moeda do Brasil

11.8.1 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.8.5 Casa da Moeda do Brasil Recent Development

11.9 Canadian Bank Note

11.9.1 Canadian Bank Note Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Canadian Bank Note Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Canadian Bank Note Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.9.5 Canadian Bank Note Recent Development

11.10 Royal Mint of Spain

11.10.1 Royal Mint of Spain Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Royal Mint of Spain Electronic Passports Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Royal Mint of Spain Electronic Passports Products Offered

11.10.5 Royal Mint of Spain Recent Development

11.11 Polish Security Printing Works

11.12 Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato

11.13 Iris Corporation Berhad

11.14 Semlex Group

11.15 Veridos

11.16 Morpho

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3621802

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)