Global Anti-snoring Device Market Trends and Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities 2018-2024
The “Global Anti-snoring Devices Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on three segments – products, end-users, and regions.
The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America holds the major share of the anti-snoring devices market, followed by Europe. These two regions together hold three-fourth of revenue in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate due to high infectious diseases prevalence, large patient pool, and increasing awareness. This is followed by Rest of the World in terms of the growth rate during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis: The oral appliances are the most used anti-snoring devices and held more than half of the share in 2017. Some of the key players in this segment include Apnea Sciences Corporation, Sleeping Well, Sleep Well Enjoy Life, Tomed GmbH, and MEDiTAS. Nasal devices are next to the oral appliances, which is led by GlaxoSmithKline.
Many companies are concentrating on product innovation to reinforce their spot in the market. For instance, Oventus Medical, based in Australia, has recently launched a 3D printed anti-snoring device named O2Vent that can be customized based on an individual’s need. It is a lightweight titanium device and can help patients stop snoring by delivering air to the back of his or her mouth. Such modernizations hold the great potential for the success of the company in the market.
Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of anti-snoring devices in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.
Key Stakeholders:
