Global Capnography Industry Growing Demand from Emerging Markets 2019

Capnography is the monitoring of partial pressure or concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in respiratory gases, and is an integral part of anesthesia and respiratory critical care. Capnography provides information about the CO2 production, alveolar ventilation, and elimination of CO2 from anesthesia circuits and also shows respiratory patterns on a monitor. This is a quick and reliable method to detect acute or life-threatening conditions such as ventilator failure, malposition of tracheal tubes, defective breathing circuits, and circulatory failure in both intubated and non-intubated individuals.

Growth in the prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing surgeries, and a rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the capnography market. Furthermore, extended utility of capnography in emergency rooms, endoscopic suites, onsite emergency, trauma fields, and X-ray rooms have fuelled the growth of the market. A rise in disposable income and increase in investments in healthcare by governments and private organizations are anticipated to propel the market growth.

During 2015, the Americas dominated the global capnography market and accounted for more than 71% of the total market share. The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders among the pediatrics is one of the key factors that has encouraged the adoption of capnography by physicians across the region. This region witnessed approximately two-thirds of the cases of respiratory failure in children during the first postnatal year. Furthermore, the market in the Americas is dominated by vendors with stronger operational base and financial strength. Some of the vendors in the Americas like Philips Healthcare have developed advanced capnographs such as the Alaris EtCO2 module to meet the consumer’s demand in this region.

The global Capnography market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Capnography market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Masimo

Medtronic

Philips

Smith’s Medical

Welch Allyn

Market size by Product

Main-Stream Capnographs

Side-Stream Capnographs

Micro-Stream Capnographs

Capnography Disposables

Market size by End User

Procedural Sedation

Pain Management

Emergency Medicine

Critical Care

General Floor

Others

Capnography Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Capnography status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Capnography manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

