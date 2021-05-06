Global Drill Drivers Market Size (Value) by Player’s (2019-2025)
A drill driver is a versatile tool that’s designed to drill holes and drive screws. Its keyless chuck accepts a wide variety of round- and hex-shank drill bits and screw-driving bits, as well as hole saws, rotary sanders, wire-wheel brushes, and other accessories. All cordless drill/drivers are also equipped with a slip clutch that allows you to adjust the amount of torque for precise, consistent screwdriving.
The Drill Drivers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drill Drivers.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Bosch
- TTI
- Stanley BlackandDecker (DeWalt)
- Makita
- Hilti
- Snap-on
- Hitachi Koki
- Festool
- Metabo
- DEVON (Chevron Group)
- Apex Tool Group
- Dongcheng
- and E. Fein
- Zhejiang Crown
- Positec Group
- Jiangsu Jinding
- KEN
Drill Drivers Breakdown Data by Type
- NiCad
- Lithium Ion
Drill Drivers Breakdown Data by Application
- Residential Applications
- Construction Field
- Industry Field
- Gardening Field
- Others
Drill Drivers Consumption by Region
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and research the global Drill Drivers status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Drill Drivers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
