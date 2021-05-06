Global Ethylene Market Report 2019 – Global Industry Sales, Volume, Revenue, Price and Forecast to 2024

The analysts forecast the global Ethylene Market to exhibit a CAGR of xx% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Ethylene for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the Ethylene sales volume and revenue.

The predictions highlighted in the report have been derived using verified research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the Ethylene research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, types, and applications.

Ethylene Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Market Players:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, LyondellBasell Industries, INEOS Group AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, British Petroleum plc (BP), Lonza Group Ltd., Borealis AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.(Formosa Plastics), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation), Total S.A., National Petrochemical Company (NPC),

By Application

Polyethylene, Ethylene oxide, Ethylene benzene, Ethylene dichloride, Others (including vinyl acetate and alpha olefins)

By End-user

Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Agrochemical, Textile, Others (including soaps & detergents),

Historical Forecast Period

2013 – 2018 – Historical Year for Ethylene Market

2018 – Base Year for Ethylene Market

2019-2024 – Forecast Period for Ethylene Market

Market Segment by Countries, covering:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Objective of the Ethylene Report:

To analyse and forecast the market size of global Ethylene market; To classify and forecast global Ethylene market based on product type, application and region; To identify drivers and challenges for global Ethylene market; To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Ethylene market; To conduct pricing analysis for global Ethylene market; To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global Ethylene market.

Detailed TOC of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Industrial Ethylene Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Ethylene Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

1.5 Brief Introduction by Major

Chapter 2 Production Ethylene Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Ethylene Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Ethylene Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2013-2018 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 United States Market

3.2.3 Europe Market

3.2.4 China Market

3.2.5 Japan Market

3.2.6 India Market

Chapter 4 Ethylene Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2013-2018 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

4.2.2 United States Market

4.2.3 Europe Market

4.2.4 China Market

4.2.5 Japan Market

4.2.6 India Market

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 China

5.2.4 Japan

5.2.5 India

5.2.6

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2013-2018 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

6.2.6

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2013-2018 Major Type Market Share

7.2 2013-2018 Sales Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2013-2018 Major Application Market Share

8.2 2013-2018 Sales Analysis

Chapter 9 Ethylene Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Ethylene Market Forecast

10.1 Production Market Forecast

10.1.1 Global Market Forecast

10.1.2 Major Region Forecast

10.2 Sales Market Forecast

10.2.1 Global Market Forecast

10.2.2 Major Classification Forecast

10.3 Consumption Market Forecast

10.3.1 Global Market Forecast

10.3.2 Major Region Forecast

10.3.3 Major Application Forecast

