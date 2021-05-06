Global Flax Seeds Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Flax seed is a fiber crop rich in nutritional benefits. They are a source of known to fight cancer and obesity and improve digestion. They are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and help in reducing blood pressure and bad cholesterol. They also help in reducing depression and improving the nerve functions. Nowadays people are becoming more health conscious around the globe. This has led to a greater awareness of the benefits of flax seeds and the market of these seeds has seen an exponential rise in the last few years.

End-user/Technology

Flax seeds are getting incorporated in new products by manufacturers due to its high nutrition value. Various food items like bread, animal food, cereals and oil have flax seeds fused in them. Due to its beneficial role in reducing depression, people with hectic life styles and work pressure have started consuming it. They help in healing skin burn caused by direct exposure to sun and help in improving bowel movement.

Market Dynamics

The global flax seed market is forecasted to grow steadily. One of the major reasons for the growth of its market is the increasing obese population and people trying to shift to healthy lifestyles and diet. Healthy and lower calorie food alternatives are being looked for and flax seeds is a super food which provides many benefits and is very low on calorie count. With increase in spread of internet, consumers find it easy to order flax seeds and other products containing flax seeds online. Thus, one of the major sources of increase in sale of flax seeds has been through online retail.

Market Segmentation

Flax seeds can be divided on the basis of form and application. On the basis of form, it can be divided into three segments, whole flax seed, flax seed oil and ground flax seed. Whole flax seeds can be further sub segmented into brown toasted, brown raw, golden toasted and golden raw flax seeds. On the basis of food, it can be segmented into energy bars, breakfast cereals, bakery products and pet food.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Flax seeds are majorly produced in colder regions of the world. Canada is the world’s leading flax seeds producer and exporter.Other major regions include North and Latin America, Eastern and Western Europe, Japan, Asia – Pacific, Africa and Middle East. The flax seeds in USA are mostly imported from Canada and exported to Europe.

Opportunities

The global flax seeds market sees robust growth opportunities in the future. Other flax crop derivatives like flax straw can be used as cattle and animal food. With increasing number of people following vegan and vegetarian lifestyle, flax seeds is predicted to grow its markets in huge bounds.

Key Players

The key players of Global Flax Seed Market include AgMotion, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Johnson Seeds and Linwoods Health Foods. Other prominent vendors are Farmers Elevator, Grain Millers and Healthy Oilseeds.

Report Contents

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage