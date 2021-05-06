Global Lightning Arrestor market 2019: Research in-Depth analysis, manufacturers, and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Lightning Arrestor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 125 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A Lightning Arrestor is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class and secondary class.

The Lightning Arrestor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lightning Arrestor.

This report studies the global market size of Lightning Arrestor in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lightning Arrestor in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Lightning Arrestor market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lightning Arrestor market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB (Thomas and Betts)

SIEMENS

Hubbell

Cooper

TOSHIBA

MEIDEN (TRIDELTA)

Streamer

Lamco

Shreem

Ensto

GE Grid

Jingguan

China XD

Fushun Electric Porcelain

Hengda ZJ

PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester

FVA Electric Apparatus

Silver Star

Yikun Electric

Lightning Arrestor Breakdown Data by Type

Below 35 KV

35-110 KV

Above 110 KV

Lightning Arrestor Breakdown Data by Application

Transmission Line

Substation

Distribution Line

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Lightning Arrestor status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Lightning Arrestor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lightning Arrestor :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Lightning Arrestor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

