Global Maize Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022

Maize or Corn (Zea Mays) is a plant belonging to the family of grasses. Currently, it is the third largest planted crop after wheat and rice. It was first domesticated by indigenous peoples in southern Mexico about 10,000 years ago.Maize has become staple food in many countries since then. However, it is also used as feed crop, corn ethanol, corn syrup, corn starch etc.Most of the global production of maize is used as animal feed.The crop is a versatile cereal crop grown in the tropical, subtropical, and temperate regions of the world. It is mostly cultivated in Northern hemisphere countries.Recent developments in biotechnology have led to more availability of genetically modified maize seeds. This has increased the maize yield.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064013

Market Dynamics

Evolution in genetic engineering has improved yield and quality of the maize seeds. This newly developed crop has improved the growth of global maize market. Increasing demand for animal feed has also aided in growth of the market. Also increasing health awareness in developing countries has led people to prefer protein rich food which has led to increased demand for protein rich grains which also includes maize/corn. Thus due to increased demand, the growth of maize market is up surging. Nonetheless, constant fluctuation in the prices of maize has impacted the global market for maize in terms of growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Global maize market can be segmented on the basis of type, end use, nature and colour. On the basis of type, maize market is segmented into field maize, Indian maize, flourymaize and sweet maize. On the basis of colour maize is segmented into white and yellow colour wherein yellow maize is most popular and used. On the basis of end use, maize is used in food, animal feed, industrial applications, pharmaceutical etc. On the basis of nature, maize market is segmented into conventional and organic maize.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Major producing countries with high demand for maize are US, India, China, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and France. North America is the largest market for maize, followed by Asia Pacific region. Globally, US is largest producer of maize followed by China. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in near future due to increasing population dynamics and increase in demand for animal feed.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Cargill Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company, Syngenta, COFCO Group, Monsanto Company, Bunge Group, BASSO etc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064013

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage