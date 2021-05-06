Global Market for Curved Display Devices to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2028

Persistence Market Research, recently compiled report on ‘Curved Display Devices market’ delivers a holistic view on market valuations, market size, profit estimations, SWOT analysis and regional landscape of the market. In addition, the report points out key challenges and growth opportunities, while examining the current competitive standings of key players in during the forecasted timeline.

The rise of advanced and digital technology has led to the adoption of curved display devices. A curved display is an electronic display driven by a powerful processing and computing system. Curved displays are widely used in mobile phones (primarily smart phones), personal computers and smart televisions. They are designed to display high definition digital content with low power consumption. In today’s fast paced changing environment, curved display technology is relatively new in the electronic display market and is gaining strong interest among users. Curved screens are now making their debut in the market on a much smaller scale with televisions and mobile phones. In televisions and mobiles, a curved screen projects the image on the screen and provides a much wider field of view than a standard flat screen. Due to the rise of user friendly and high quality display devices, several electronic manufacturers are working towards the development of large and high-resolution curved displays, primarily for monitors and televisions.

A curved display device comprises a display panel with a display surface, on which a plurality of pixel units are disposed. The display surface includes a first bending line, which extends in the first direction and a second bending line, which extends in the second direction that crosses the first direction at a right angle, and is bent along the first bending line and the second bending line.

Request For Report [email protected]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23215

Curved Display Devices market: Drivers and Challenges

Major growth drivers for the curved display devices market include enhanced digital advertisements and the demand of OLED screen technology in smart televisions. In addition, an increase in pixel density and the demand for user-friendly and high-quality display devices are anticipated to drive the growth of the curved display devices market across the globe. Moreover, technological advancements in electronic displays across various developed countries are projected to fuel the growth of the global curved display device market during the forecast period.

Some of the major challenges faced by curved display device manufacturers are high cost and discrepancy in the demand-supply ratio for OLED panels. These challenges may hamper the growth of the portable display market across the globe during the forecast period.

Curved Display Devices market: Segmentation

The global curved display devices market, on the basis of device type, can be segmented into curved televisions, curved monitors and curved mobile phones. Attributing to the increasing demand for high-definition televisions and OLED technology, the curved television sub segment is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Curved Display Devices market: Competition Landscape

Curved Display Devices market: Key Contracts

In September 2016, VU technologies, an Indian luxury television manufacturer, unveiled a premium range of curved televisions in India.

Curved Display Devices market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global curved display devices market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Acer Inc., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, HP, Panasonic Corporation, TCL Corporation, VU Technologies and many others.

Curved Display Devices market: Regional Overview

The demand for curved display devices has risen dramatically over the past 2 years globally. North America holds the largest share in the curved display devices market, due to technological advancements in electronics displays and the rising demand of OLED technology. Attributing to the high adoption of smart TVs, Europe is expected to hold a high market share in the curved display devices market in the near future. Asia Pacific is fastest growing market for curved display devices, due to the use of pixelight high dynamic range technology in smart TVs and monitors. Sturdy economic progress is driving the growth of the curved display devices market in the MEA region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Curved Display Devices market Segments

Market Dynamics of Curved Display Devices market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of Curved Display Devices market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the curved display devices market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/23215

Report Highlights: