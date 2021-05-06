Global Screw Pumps Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Screw Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 121 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A screw pump is a type of positive displacement pump that utilizes two or more screws to facilitate the movement of containing fluid. Screw pumps utilize rotary motion to transfer fluid, slurries, or solid content along the access of the screw.

During 2017, the single screw pumps segment accounted for the major shares of this market. These pumps can displace fluids while maintaining a considerably high-pressure. As a result, these pumps are the most preferred pumps for end-users such as oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, and chemical industry.

The oil and gas industry was the major end-user to the screw pumps market during 2017. The screw pumps will help to handle temperature, pressure and different type of liquids. Additionally, they are also capable of effectively handling the upstream, midstream, and downstream operations of the oil and gas industry. This will increase the demand for screw pumps from this sector during the forecast period.

The Screw Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Screw Pumps.

This report studies the global market size of Screw Pumps in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Screw Pumps in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Screw Pumps market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Screw Pumps market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Colfax Fluid Handling

ITT Bornemann

Flowserve

PSG (Part of Dover)

Netzsch Group

Alfa Laval

Albany Pumps

Desmi

Sereco Group

Verder

Brinkmann Pumps

KNOLL Maschinenbau

FLSmidth

EagleBurgmann

Iwaki Pumps

Screw Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Single Screw Pump

Twin-Screw Pump

Multiple Screw Pump

Screw Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Power Industry

Other

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Screw Pumps status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Screw Pumps manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Screw Pumps :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Screw Pumps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

