Global Self-Sealing Paper Band Market: Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years

The global self-sealing paper band market is segmented into material type such as bleached white knife paper, medical grade sterilizable kraft, and natural brown kraft paper and other. Among these segments, bleached white knife paper is expected to occupy top position in overall global self-sealing paper band market during the forecast period. Factors such as environment friendly, ease of handling and other related factors are expected to aid the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing utilization of paper band seal in various end use industries is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global self-sealing paper band market. Natural brown Kraft paper segment is further sub-segmented into coated latex seal and non-latex seal.

Global self-sealing paper band market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Rising paper seal demand from industries, increasing urbanization, rising disposable income are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global self-sealing paper band market. Moreover, the global self-sealing paper band market is expected to garner USD 236.2 Million by the end of 2027.

North America captured the largest market share in overall global self-sealing paper band market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rising production of end use goods in the region is anticipated to aid the growth of the market. Further, increasing disposable income coupled with rising demand for premium products is expected to accelerate the growth of latex coated self-sealing paper band market in the upcoming years. Asia Pacific and Europe self-sealing paper band market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America is anticipated to grow at modest CAGR during the forecast period. Further, growing latex seal paper band industry and expansion of manufacturing base in the region is anticipated to drive the growth of the global self-sealing paper market

Robust Growth of Self-Sealing Paper Band Industry

Growing global population coupled with increasing per capita income is resulting in increased sale of apparel sector and shipping & logistics. As a result, the demand for self-sealing paper bands are anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Low Cost Environment Friendly

The cost effectiveness of self-sealing paper bands is one of the key features that drives the market. Moreover, self-sealing paper bands are made from paper which is bio-degradable. Consumers prefer self-sealing paper bands over plastic packaging. Furthermore, increasing awareness towards use of eco-friendly material fuels the growth of the self-sealing paper bands market. The ease of usability of self-sealing paper bands in packaging helps the manufacturers who are looking to reduce the labor cost of economy.

In contrast, limited use of self-sealing paper band is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Self-Sealing Paper Band Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2027) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global self-sealing paper band market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by coating type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global self-sealing paper band market which includes company profiling of Graphic Arts Equipment Co., Brown & Pratt Inc., POPOVA, Extra Packaging, Corp., American Printpak Inc., Economy Tablet & Paper Co., BGR: Packaging Supplies & Packaging Equipment, and Wexler Packaging Products Inc.. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Self-Sealing Paper Band market that will help industry consultants, manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

