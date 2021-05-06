Global Vaccines Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025
Global Vaccines Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025” presents an in–depth assessment of the global vaccines market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the global vaccines market. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.
The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the global vaccines market. The report explores a detailed analysis of the top 42 vaccines market value assessment globally from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025.
Additionally, the report includes an assessment of promising vaccines in clinical development by major companies. Key trends in terms of collaboration, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores the detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the global vaccines market.The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global vaccines market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, vaccines portfolios, promising vaccines in the clinical development, vaccines market value analysis and recent development.
Long–term Growth Projection:
• Merck acquired Immune Design in 2019
• Shingrix is set to achieve blockbuster vaccine status in 2019
• Prevnar / Prevnar 13 has captured the highest market share of the global vaccines market
• With a market value of more than US$ 7 billion, GSK led the global vaccines market in 2018
Top 42 Vaccines Covered Under This Report Are:
1. Prevnar / Prevnar 13
2. Gardasil / Gardasil 9
3. Vaxigrip
4. Fluzone
5. Flublok
6. Varivax
7. Menactra
8. Proquad
9. Pneumovax 23
10. Fluarix/FluLaval
11. Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix–B
12. Priorix, Priorix Tetra, Varilrix
13. M–M–R II
14. Adacel
15. Boostrix
16. Bexsero
17. Menveo
18. Cervarix
19. Trumenba
20. Shingrix
21. Pentacel, Pentaxim, Imovax, Hexaxim
22. Rotateq
23. Zostavax
24. Rotarix
25. Synflorix
26. Pediarix,Infanrix
27. Ticovac
28. Biken Ha
29. Tetrabik
30. Mearubik
31. Varicella (MTP)
32. Jebik V
33. Flumist/Fluenz
34. Bio Thrax
35. Dukoral
36. Ixiaro
37. In Live
38. HeaLive
39. BiLive
40. Anflu
41. EasySix
42. Imvamune
The major companies dominating this market for its products, services, and continuous product developments are:
1. Sanofi Pasteur
2. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
3. Merck
4. Pfizer
5. AstraZeneca
6. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
7. Emergent Biosolutions
8. Astellas Pharma Inc
9. Valneva
10. Seqirus
11. Bavarian Nordic
12. Sinovac
13. Panacea Biotec
14. Bharat Biotech
15. Serum Institute of India
16. Biological E. Limited
The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:
• Global Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)
• Market Share Analysis of Global Vaccines Market (%),2015 – 2025
• Global Vaccines Market Share, By Brand
• Global Vaccines Market Share, By Company
• Global Top 42 Vaccines Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025
• Major Companies Vaccines Market Value Analysis & Forecast
• Promising Vaccines in Clinical Development by Major Companies
• Detailed Vaccines Portfolio of the Major Companies
• Major Deals in the Global Vaccines Market
• Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Global Vaccines Market
• Major Companies Analysis
The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Vaccines Market:
• What is the size of the global vaccines market during 2015–2025?
• What will be the revenue generated by each vaccine during the forecast period?
• Which vaccine provides the highest market share?
• What are the leading companies dominating the global vaccines market? What is the share of these companies in the global vaccines market?
• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2019 – 2025?
• What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market?
• What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?
• Who are the key players in this market space?
