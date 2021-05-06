Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Whole Bean Coffee Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2018-2025.

Global Whole Bean Coffee Market valued approximately USD 9.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Whole Bean Coffee Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Coffee beans contains biologically active compounds such as caffeine, trigonelline, chlorogenic acids, nicotinic acid, cafestol, and kahweol, this compound have a significant potential of acting as an antioxidants. Increasing demand for coffee in hotels, restaurants & office cafeterias and increasing population density are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, Coffee beans offers several benefits such as it reduce the risk of heart diseases, it reduce the risk of skin cancer, it can improve energy levels, it improve physical performance, and so on, due to these benefits demand of Whole Bean Coffee is boosting among end-users in all over the world. However, availability of tea as a substitute is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Whole Bean Coffee during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Whole Bean Coffee Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing consumption of coffee among people in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as significant rate in the global Whole Bean Coffee market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing disposable income of people and large coffee plantations across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Home

Coffee Shop

By Type:

Medium Roast

Dark Roast

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Whole Bean Coffee Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

