Graphite Lubricant Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022

Globally, the demand for graphite lubricant is growing consistently, especially in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. This growth is supported by the increasing industrialization and electronic applications industries in these regions respectively. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the graphite lubricant market. China and India have an advantage of having the most number of manufacturing and consumption markets, thus providing maximum contribution to the global graphite lubricant market. North America is the second major consumer of global graphite lubricant owing to large automotive and industrial applications in the region. Europe and Middle East & African countries show high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing acceptance and industrialization in respective regions.

According to Research, the global graphite lubricant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period to reach around $1.67 billion by 2022. The transportation segment is expected to be dominant in the application segment, which is driven by China and India. In geographic terms, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its top position in the global graphite lubricant market followed by North America. Some of the key players in the graphite lubricants market are Imerys, Dow Corning, Superior Graphite, Henkal, etc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

Report Scope:

• Applications

o Solution

o Pure powder

o Composites

• End-user

o Transportation

o Industrial Application

o Electrical & Electronics

o Others

• Regions

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

• Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities