Hair Color Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Press Release

Hair Color

Hair Color Market (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Hair Color Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Hair Color Market standing and Trend Report 2013-2024 offers a comprehensive analysis on Hair Color business, standing on the readers’ viewpoint, delivering elaborate market information and penetrating insights.

About Hair Color:

Hair Dyes are chemicals that used to change hair color. Today, hair dyes are widely used, either to cover up grey hairs, or simply by those wanting to change their natural hair colour.Hair Dyes come in many shades, nautral (blond, brown, etc.) and unnaurtal (orange, green, pink, red, blue, etc.).

Major Key Players Analysed in the Hair Color Market Research Report are:

enkel,Kao Corporation,L’Oréal,Coty,Avon Products,Combe,Conair,Estée Lauder Companies,Godrej Consumer Products,Revlon,Shiseido Company,World Hair Cosmetics (Asia),Hoyu,Cadiveu Professional USA (no Hair color products),Chatters (no Hair color products),Toni & Guy Hairdressing (no Hair color products),Johnson & Johnson (no Hair color products),

To begin with, the report elaborates the Global Hair Color overview various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. Present day status of the Hair Color Market in key regions is stated and industry policies and news are analysed.

For each region, market size and end users are analysed as well as segment markets by types, applications and companies. The Global Hair Color market analysis is provided for major regions as follows: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America

Scope of Report:

  • Hair dyeing or hair coloring is the practice of changing the natural hair color. Hair coloring is basically of 3 types: Permanent, Semi-permanent and Temporary. Often, the prime reason for hair coloring is cosmetic and enhancement of natural beauty. Hair coloring is extremely popular and various shades of hair dye are offered by almost every leading cosmetic brand. About 75% of women in the US dye their hair.
  • Consumers use hair color and dye not only to cover gray hair but also to make a style statement. Consumers’ desire to look fashionable is thus driving the hair color market. L’Oréal, the leader in the hair color market, markets its products as “Beauty for all.” The company has endorsed many celebrities and beauty experts (so-called brand ambassadors) for product promotion and advertising across different regions. The hair color market has also seen similar revenue from the middle-class population.
  • Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.
  • The worldwide market for Hair Color is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 28500 million US$ in 2024, from 17800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hair Color in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Hair Color Market Types:

  • Temporary Hair Dye
  • Semi-permanent Hair Dye
  • Permanent Hair Dye

    Hair Color Market Applications:

  • Home Use
  • Commercial Use

    No.of Pages:138

    Price of Reports- $ 3480 (SUL)

    TOC of Hair Color Market Report:

    Chapter 1 Overview of Hair Color Market: Definition of in this Report, Commercial Types, Downstream Application, Development History, Market Status and Trend (2013-2024)

    Chapter 2 Global Hair Color Market Status and Forecast by Regions: Market Development 2013-2017, Production Market of Hair Color by Regions, Demand Market by Regions, Production and Demand Status by Regions

    Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types: Production Volume by Types, Market Forecast by Types

    Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry: Demand Volume of Downstream Industry, Market Forecast by Downstream Industry

    Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Hair Color: Global Economy Situation and Trend Overview, Hair Color Downstream Industry Situation and Trend Overview

    Chapter 6 Hair Color Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers: Production Volume by Major Manufacturers, Basic Information by Major Manufacturers

    Chapter 7 Hair Color Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data: Company profile, Representative Product, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

    Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Hair Color Market Analysis: Industry Chain, Upstream Market and Representative Companies Analysis, Downstream Market and Representative Companies Analysis

    Chapter 9 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Hair Color: Cost Structure Analysis, Raw Materials Cost Analysis, Labor Cost Analysis, Manufacturing Expenses Analysis

    Chapter 10 Marketing Status Analysis of Hair Color: Marketing Channel, Market Positioning and Distributors/Traders List

    Chapter 11 Report Conclusion

    Chapter 12 Research Methodology and Reference

    No. of Pages- 138

