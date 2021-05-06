Hair Color Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Hair Color Market (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Hair Color Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Hair Color Market standing and Trend Report 2013-2024

About Hair Color:

Hair Dyes are chemicals that used to change hair color. Today, hair dyes are widely used, either to cover up grey hairs, or simply by those wanting to change their natural hair colour.Hair Dyes come in many shades, nautral (blond, brown, etc.) and unnaurtal (orange, green, pink, red, blue, etc.).

Major Key Players Analysed in the Hair Color Market Research Report are:

Henkel, Kao Corporation, L'Oréal, Coty, Avon Products, Combe, Conair, Estée Lauder Companies, Godrej Consumer Products, Revlon, Shiseido Company, World Hair Cosmetics (Asia), Hoyu

To begin with, the report elaborates the Global Hair Color overview various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. Present day status of the Hair Color Market in key regions is stated and industry policies and news are analysed.

For each region, market size and end users are analysed as well as segment markets by types, applications and companies. The Global Hair Color market analysis is provided for major regions as follows: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America

Scope of Report:

Hair dyeing or hair coloring is the practice of changing the natural hair color. Hair coloring is basically of 3 types: Permanent, Semi-permanent and Temporary. Often, the prime reason for hair coloring is cosmetic and enhancement of natural beauty. Hair coloring is extremely popular and various shades of hair dye are offered by almost every leading cosmetic brand. About 75% of women in the US dye their hair.

Consumers use hair color and dye not only to cover gray hair but also to make a style statement. Consumers’ desire to look fashionable is thus driving the hair color market. L’Oréal, the leader in the hair color market, markets its products as “Beauty for all.” The company has endorsed many celebrities and beauty experts (so-called brand ambassadors) for product promotion and advertising across different regions. The hair color market has also seen similar revenue from the middle-class population.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

The worldwide market for Hair Color is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 28500 million US$ in 2024, from 17800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hair Color in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Hair Color Market Types:

Temporary Hair Dye

Semi-permanent Hair Dye

Permanent Hair Dye Hair Color Market Applications:

Home Use