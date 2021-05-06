Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Report 2019 Global Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications Trend and Forecast 2018-2025

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Industry

In terms of regions, North America will account for the largest hosted PBX market share throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud services by companies is one of the primary reasons for the high growth of the hosted PBX market in this region.

In 2018, the global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3CX

Cisco Systems

Avaya

CenturyLink

Siemens

NEC

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Virtual Development and Setup

Network Traffic Management

Virtual Assistance and Support

Configuration and Change Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Virtual Development and Setup

1.4.3 Network Traffic Management

1.4.4 Virtual Assistance and Support

1.4.5 Configuration and Change Management

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size

2.2 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 3CX

12.1.1 3CX Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Introduction

12.1.4 3CX Revenue in Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 3CX Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Avaya

12.3.1 Avaya Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Introduction

12.3.4 Avaya Revenue in Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.4 CenturyLink

12.4.1 CenturyLink Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Introduction

12.4.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

12.5 Siemens

12.5.1 Siemens Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.6 NEC

12.6.1 NEC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Introduction

12.6.4 NEC Revenue in Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 NEC Recent Development

