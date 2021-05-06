Hybrid Switchgear Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 14.05% from 2019 to 2024

Market Research Future has published its raw research report on the global hybrid switchgear market that contains the information from 2019 to 2024. The global hybrid switchgear market is projected to reach USD 29.05 billion by 2024 at a 14.05% CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

Hybrid Switchgear Market Scenario

A hybrid switchgear is a combination of components including circuit breaker, earthing switches, and other auxiliary devices that are located in a common gas tank. Some hybrid switchgears are well suited for heavily polluted environments and are highly preferred in areas prone to seismic activity. Its compact design, with low center of gravity, is ideal for withstanding seismic acceleration, as proven by shaking table tests and finite elements method simulations. These unique features of hybrid switchgears will help in the growth of the hybrid switchgear industry.

The hybrid switchgear has been in use since the late 1990s with the introduction of two major technologies, namely AIS and SF6. These switchgears integrate the components of both traditional SF6 gas-insulated switchgear and air-insulated switchgear (AIS) technologies. The SF6 technology is used for arc quenching purpose, while air-insulation technology is adopted for busbars to be connected to other equipment present in a high voltage substation. The key advantages of hybrid switchgears include easy extension, less equipment cost, compact size, and combined features of air-insulated switchgear and gas-insulated switchgear.

Hybrid Switchgear Market Segmentation

The global hybrid switchgear market has been segmented on the basis of application, installation, voltage, and region.

On the basis of application, the hybrid switchgear market has been divided into infrastructure, transportation, industrial, and others. The industrial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to a focus on renewable energy resources in industries.

Based on installation, the market has been bifurcated into onshore and offshore. The onshore segment is expected to dominate the market as the installation process for hybrid switchgears is comparatively easy in onshore environments. However, the offshore segment is expected to register a higher growth rate due to space constraints while installing hybrid switchgear onshore.

By voltage, the market has been characterized as up to 72.5 kV, 72.5–245 kV, and 245–550 kV. The 72.5––245 kV segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing use of hybrid switchgears in medium voltage applications within industries including power generation, manufacturing and process, and transportation.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global hybrid switchgear market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The growth of the hybrid switchgear market in Asia-Pacific is driven by key factors such as increasing participation by the private sector in transmission and distribution, resulting in infrastructure development in the emerging economies of Australia, China, Thailand, and India. Moreover, market players such as ABB and GE have signed key contracts with governments in the region in order to strengthen the efficiency and reliability of transmission and distribution networks. Furthermore, factors such as government mandates on energy efficiency, increased power consumption, rising influx of renewable resources in the energy mix, and upgradation of aging hydropower plants are driving the growth of the global hybrid switchgear market.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Hybrid Switchgear market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global hybrid switchgear market by voltage, installation, application, and region.

