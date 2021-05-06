Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Forecast Report To 2027

Hydrogen can be produced from a huge number of primary energy sources and through various technical processes. Electrolysis is one of the promising options for hydrogen production from renewable resources, which uses electricity to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. Electrolyzers can range in size from small to large. For instance, small electrolyzer includes appliance-size equipment that is ideal for small-scale distributed hydrogen production. However, large electrolyzer includes central production facilities that could be linked directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

There are areas where transportation of hydrogen from long distances is not cost-effective, and also, the cost involved in the production of hydrogen from natural gas is comparatively higher. Thus, the end-users are seeking for small scale electrolyzers for on-site generation, which has led to an increase in adoption of hydrogen electrolyzers. The public-private partnerships for encouraging the usage of hydrogen as an automotive fuel and energy carrier is driving the growth of the hydrogen electrolyzer market. Further, the development of high-pressure electrolyzers and efficient hydrogen storage system are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the hydrogen electrolyzer market in the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Acta S.p.a.

2. Giner Inc.

3. Hydrogenics Corporation

4. HyperSolar, Inc.

5. iGas energy GmbH

6. ITM Power

7. McPhy Energy S.A.

8. Nel ASA

9. Siemens AG

10. TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd.

The “Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Hydrogen electrolyzer industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Hydrogen electrolyzer market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-user, and geography. The global hydrogen electrolyzer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hydrogen electrolyzer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Hydrogen electrolyzer market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer, Alkaline Water Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer. Further, based on end-user, the market is divided into Food and beverages, Automobile, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Energy, Electronics, Glass, Metal production and Fabrication, and Chemicals.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hydrogen electrolyzer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Hydrogen electrolyzer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Hydrogen electrolyzer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the Hydrogen electrolyzer market for each region.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the hydrogen electrolyzer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from hydrogen electrolyzer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Hydrogen electrolyzer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the hydrogen electrolyzer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key hydrogen electrolyzer companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

