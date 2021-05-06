IBM and Red Hat Market Shares Strategies and Forecasts Worldwide 2019-2025

Publisher announces that it has published a new study IBM and Red Hat: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025. The 2019 study has 201 pages, 56 tables and figures. Worldwide cloud services markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as IBM and Red Hat respond to the newer technologies from AWS, Google, and Microsoft that provide significant competitive advantages in the cloud markets. The AWS, Google, and Microsoft mega data centers use orchestration of leverage node to node data access. The leading vendors in the cloud data center market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge systems integration capability.

The mega data centers let developers go from any node to any node in a 100,000 x 100,001 matrix grid, providing significant systems integration not available in the typical IBM and other cloud symmetries.

The quality and the customization available from IBM and Red Hat are significant market growth drivers in this context, providing capabilities for cloud orchestration systems access. Standardization of the application installation process is a key efficiency tool supporting a higher level of systems automation than has been available earlier.

IBM and Red Hat markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. 5G requires increasing sophistication from data center operators to manage all the AI data coming from smart devices. The challenge is to bring together a growing number of smart devices, cameras, and sensors and 5G radio access technologies depend on having strong cloud computing capabilities. A range of connectivity services are needed. Associated APIs are needed in each device to manage connectivity to a number of customer segments housed in the cloud.

IBM and Red Hat cloud markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come on line in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from cloud providers. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access information streams and use integration technologies to achieve useful computing. A range of connectivity services are needed. APIs are needed in each cloud computing application node to manage connectivity to a number of sensors that are implemented in different segments.

Table of Contents:

IBM and Red Hat: Executive Summary

The study is designed to give a comprehensive overview of the IBM and Red Hat market segment. Research represents a selection from the mountains of data available of the most relevant and cogent market materials, with selections made by the most senior analysts. Commentary on every aspect of the market from independent analysts creates an independent perspective in the evaluation of the market. In this manner the study presents a comprehensive overview of what is going on in this market, assisting managers with designing market strategies likely to succeed.

Abstract: IBM and Red Hat Partnering, Middleware Markets Shift to Bring Cloud Computing Capability to the Data Center 1

1. MIDDLEWARE: MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS 16

1.1 Integration, Orchestration, and Management Middleware 16

1.1.1 Selected Middleware Market Segments and Leaders List: 19

2. MISSION CRITICAL MESSAGING AS A BASE FOR SECURE APPLICATION INTEGRATION: MIDDLEWARE MARKET SHARE DATA 22

2.1 Mission Critical Messaging As A Base For Secure Application Integration 22

2.1.1 IBM MQ 24

2.1.2 IBM MQ Competitive Advantage 26

2.2 Mission Critical Messaging Market Dynamics 26

2.2.1 Application Platforms for Line of Business Applications 28

2.3 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration 29

2.4 Mission Critical Messaging and Systems Integration Middleware Market Shares 30

2.5 Mission Critical is Decoupled Messaging 33

2.5.1 IBM Open Systems Hybrid Cloud Part of Overall Infrastructure Software Market 39

2.5.2 Superior Application Integration Middleware Delivers Enterprise Agility 40

2.6 Mission Critical Messaging Market Forecasts 44

2.6.1 Mission Critical Messaging Growth Factors 45

2.6.2 Data and Message Transformation 48

3. EVENT-DRIVEN MIDDLEWARE AND CONTENT SERVICES EVENT DRIVEN MIDDLEWARE: MARKET SHARE DATA 50

3.1 Event-Driven Content Middleware 50

3.2 Event-Driven Content Middleware Market Shares 51

3.2.1 Content Event-Driven Middleware Competitive Analysis 52

3.3 Event-Driven Services Platform Content Services Platforms (CSPs) Definition 52

3.4 Event-Driven Services Platform: IBM DX and Competitors 57

3.4.1 Content Event-Driven Services Platform Middleware Competitive Analysis 58

3.4.2 Content Event-Driven Services Platform Middleware Market Shares 59

3.5 IBM and OpenText Content Middleware Services Platform 60

3.5.1 OpenText 61

3.5.2 OpenText Platform 62

3.5.3 IBM 63

3.5.4 Microsoft

