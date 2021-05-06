In-memory OLAP Database Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

In-memory OLAP is the method by which analytical data is loaded into memory for live calculations and querying. Because the data is loaded into memory, running queries (or, in OLAP terms, slicing and dicing), can be faster then with traditional relational on-line analytical processing (ROLAP), multidimensional OLAP (MOLAP) and hybrid systems. Since the data resides in the RAM, the system does not need to reach out to a database or a physical file which may further entail additional network operations and disk read/write operations. Furthermore, traditional cubes store pre-calculated data and results which can then be queried. This limits the number of pre-calculated combinations. With RAM-based analytics, these calculations can sometimes be just as quickly generated on the fly.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the In-memory OLAP Database market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the In-memory OLAP Database market by product type and applications/end industries.

A number of established and new vendors have come out with in-memory OLAP technologies. While the concept is at least a decade old, it is gaining more acceptance due to cheaper Random Access Memory (RAM) and faster CPU speeds.

The global In-memory OLAP Database market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Altibase

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

Exasol

Jedox

Kognitio

Mcobject

MemSQL

MicroStrategy

SAS Institute

Teradata

Terracotta

VoltDB

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transaction

Reporting

Analytics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 In-memory OLAP Database Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of In-memory OLAP Database

1.2 Classification of In-memory OLAP Database by Types

1.2.1 Global In-memory OLAP Database Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global In-memory OLAP Database Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Transaction

1.2.4 Reporting

1.2.5 Analytics

1.3 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market by Application

1.3.1 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Government and Defense

1.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.3.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.7 IT and Telecommunication

1.3.8 Manufacturing

1.3.9 Energy and Utility

1.4 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) In-memory OLAP Database Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) In-memory OLAP Database Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) In-memory OLAP Database Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) In-memory OLAP Database Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) In-memory OLAP Database Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of In-memory OLAP Database (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Altibase

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 In-memory OLAP Database Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Altibase In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 In-memory OLAP Database Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 In-memory OLAP Database Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Oracle

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 In-memory OLAP Database Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Oracle In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SAP SE

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 In-memory OLAP Database Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP SE In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Exasol

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 In-memory OLAP Database Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Exasol In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Jedox

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 In-memory OLAP Database Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Jedox In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

