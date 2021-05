Increasing Demand for Data Centric Security to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2025

The ‘Data Centric Security Market’ research report assembled by Persistence Market Research provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

There has been increase in the data breach activities, due to which many times organizations have to compromise sensitive information related to company. Moreover, increasing usage of well-advanced hacking techniques due to which data centric security strategies are becoming the norm in our new digital environment.

Data centric security solutions helps organizations in protecting most focused sensitive data instead of protecting IT infrastructure which includes less important data. The data centric security solutions also helps in protecting sensitive information in the files and databases that contain data security centric solutions and provide security for cloud computing and other. The data centric security components includes encryption, encryption key management, data loss prevention, data discovery and classification of data, reporting & auditing and others.

Request For Report [email protected]https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22117

Data Centric Security Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving the adoption of Data Centric Security are the key components which includes data tagging, encryption strategies, data loss prevention, gateways control, data discovery cloud access, identity management, cloud access and others. Moreover, rise in the usage of data centric security solutions in cloud, has improved the adoption rate of cloud access security broker solutions.

Complex key management is one of the major challenge faced by users of Data Centric Security Solution. It uses encryption as its tool to protect, but the key management is quite complex and costly which limits the adoption and usage of security certificates. Another challenges faced by organizations while using Data Centric Security solutions are multiple system usage in business processes and development of these multiple system on legacy technologies by using legacy technique.

Data Centric Security Market: Segmentation

Data Centric Security can be segmented on the basis of solutions such as data protection, data governance and others and on the basis of services such as professional services and other consulting services.

Data Centric Security can also be segmented on the basis of its end-user industry such as BFSI, Government & Defense, Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer goods, healthcare, and others.

Competition Dashboard

Recent Development

In November, 2017—Seclore, a data centric security solution provider has entered in to the partnership with Boldon James, a data classification and messaging software provider. With the help of this partnership, Boldon James software will be integrated in rights management solution of Seclore.

November 2017, Vera Introduces Industry’s First Data Security Platform that Protects both Email and Enterprise Content With Simple, Dynamic Encryption and Granular Control. Built on Vera’s powerful data-centric security platform, Vera for Mail makes it easy to protect confidential communications, classify messages, and dynamically change access rights to email in real-time. Designed specifically for the enterprise, Vera for Mail lets employees, external contractors, partners, and third parties automatically encrypt email messages and attachments, control access to sensitive communications, and more confidently collaborate internally and outside the company. With this new product, the Vera Platform is now the only data-centric security solution that can protect all of an enterprise’s confidential content

Key Players

In Data Centric Security market there are many players some of them are Oracle, IBM, Nascio, AK Systems Inc., HP, Symantec, Ericsson, Accenture and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Data Centric Security market due to presence of large software providers and market players in these region. Moreover the advantages of using Data Centric Security in BFSI, government and defense industry has encouraged used to adopt this Data Centric Security policy.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Data Centric Security technologies with the entry of major & established players.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Data Centric Security Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Data Centric Security Market includes development in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/22117

Report Highlights: