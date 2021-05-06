Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Insights 2019 – Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com ads “Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 127 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a term which refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. IAQ can be affected by gases (including carbon monoxide, radon, volatile organic compounds), particulates, microbial contaminants (mold, bacteria), or any mass or energy stressor that can induce adverse health conditions. Source control, filtration and the use of ventilation to dilute contaminants are the primary methods for improving indoor air quality in most buildings. Residential units can further improve indoor air quality by routine cleaning of carpets and area rugs.

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor can measure CO, CO2, temp, humidity; Calculates dew point, wet bulb temperature, or other parameters.

In 2018, the global indoor air quality monitor market is expected to be dominated by North America. A number of factors such as the increasing adoption of new advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of gas analyzers and particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments for promoting indoor and outdoor air pollution monitoring, and presence of supporting government regulations are driving the growth of the market in the North America. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. This market growth can be attributed to the large-scale industrialization, implementation of stringent air pollution regulations across major Asian countries, growing government emphasis on industry compliance with safety environment regulations, and continuous government support for the development and commercialization of advanced IAQM products.

The Indoor Air Quality Monitor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Indoor Air Quality Monitor.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/676117

This report studies the global market size of Indoor Air Quality Monitor in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Indoor Air Quality Monitor in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Indoor Air Quality Monitor market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Indoor Air Quality Monitor market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GrayWolf

TSI

E Instruments

Bacharach

3M

TESTO

FLUKE

Vaisala

Kanomax

Honeywell Analytics

CETCI

Rotronic

Extech

Aeroqual

DWYER

Telaire

Sper Scientific

MadgeTech

Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Indoor-Air-Quality-Monitor-Market-Insights-Forecast-to-2025.html

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Breakdown Data by Type

Portable Type

Stationary Type

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Academic

Household

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/676117

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Indoor Air Quality Monitor status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast. To present the key Indoor Air Quality Monitor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indoor Air Quality Monitor :

History Year: 2014 – 2018 Base Year: 2018 Estimated Year: 2019 Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Indoor Air Quality Monitor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151