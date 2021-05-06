Infrared Sensor 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

An infrared sensor is an electronic instrument which is used to sense certain characteristics of its surroundings by either emitting and/or detecting infrared radiation. Infrared sensors are also capable of measuring the heat being emitted by an object and detecting motion.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Infrared Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Infrared waves are not visible to the human eye. In the electromagnetic spectrum, infrared radiation can be found between the visible and microwave regions. The infrared waves typically have wavelengths between 0.75 and 1000µm. The wavelength region which ranges from 0.75 to 3µm is known as the near infrared regions. The region between 3 and 6µm is known as the mid-infrared and infrared radiation which has a wavelength greater higher than 6µm is known as far infrared.

The worldwide market for Infrared Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Axis communications

Bosch security systems

Current corporation

Dali Technology

DRS Technologies

E.D. Bullard

FLIR systems

Fluke corporation

General dynamics

Infrared integrated sys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Long Wave (LWIR)

Short Wave IR (SWIR)

Far Wave (FWIR)

Mid Wave IR (MWIR)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Applications

Healthcare

Automotive

Military and Defense

Semiconductors

Telecommunications

Manufacturing Industry

