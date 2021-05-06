Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market latest industry trends and forecast data Analysis 2019-2027 | Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Redcentric plc., Google, Inc., VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation

According to a new report Added by Premium Market Insights, titled, “Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market”, the report classifies the global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing solution, providing complete IT infrastructure components, such as servers, networks, storage system, data center, and others, to various user groups including large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). It reduces hardware cost by providing virtual server rooms and network systems to third-party or in-house data centers.

Major IaaS solution providers, including Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others, improve efficiency, security, and optimize business operations for enterprises through robust virtual computing infrastructure. In addition, IT infrastructure utilization through flexible data usage and structuring virtual machines as per customer requirement augment the IaaS market growth. It enables users to scale up their hardware need with various components including network connections, load balancers, server space, and others. In the recent years, several industry verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, automotive, telecom & IT, business service providers, and others, have adopted IaaS for better IT stability with the reduced cost of infrastructure.

The global IaaS market is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in ICT expenditure by governments in several developed and the developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, an increase in demand for flexible and faster implementation of IT infrastructure among several user types augments the IaaS market growth. Furthermore, SMEs are expected to adopt IaaS technology at a rapid pace due to low-cost of deployment; easy accessibility; flexible payment model; and growth in demand for virtual servers; cloud storage; and disaster recovery services. However, data privacy apprehension in public cloud deployment is one of the key factors that obstruct the market growth.

The global IaaS market is segmented based on component type, deployment mode, user type, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of component type, it is categorized into storage, network, computer, and others. Based on the deployment model, it is divided into private, public, and hybrid models. User type covered in the study include large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); government & education; healthcare; telecommunication & IT; retail; manufacturing; media & entertainment; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the IaaS market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Redcentric plc., Google, Inc., VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation, Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and others. These players have adopted strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

