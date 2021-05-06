IoT Integration Market 2019-2023: Industry analysis and forecast

The report on the Global IoT Integration Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market synopsis

Global IoT integration market is expected to grow from USD 778.4 million in 2017 to USD 4,066.79 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 32.06% during the forecast period.

The rise in bring your own device and remote workplace management culture in organizations, growing need for data consistency, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations, and growing traction for risk mitigation has led to growing demand for IoT integration services. Furthermore, extending partnership agreement of IoT vendors, rise in adoption of IPAAS for secure reliable cloud integration, and growing use of API Approach for integration has further increased the importance of IoT integration services in different organizations.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7312

IoT integration market, by application, is segmented into smart healthcare, smart retail, smart building, energy & utilities, and smart transportation. The smart building segment dominates the IoT integration market during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of IoT enabled energy-saving equipment for the efficient functioning of all electrical components in a building. This segment includes control systems and smart devices for lighting, monitoring, safety and security, emergency systems, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, and car parking.

The key players profiled in the IoT integration market research study are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), ATOS SE (France), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Intel Corporation (US), Wipro Limited (India), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), and Accenture PLC (Ireland). These players are largely investing in inorganic growth strategies such as partnership, agreement, and acquisition to strengthen their position in the IoT integration market. For instance, in 2019, ATOS SE and Siemens AG entered into a preferred partnership to provide solution that will enable enterprises to deploy IoT applications on private Cloud.

Segmentation

IoT Integration market is segmented based on services, organization size, application and region.

Based on services, the market is segmented into device and platform management, system design and architecture, advisory services, database & block storage management, application management services, third party API management services, and others.

Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

Based on application, the market is segmented into smart healthcare, smart retail, smart building, energy & utilities, and smart transportation.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key players

The prominent players in the IoT Integration Market have been identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. The major vendors of the market are Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Wipro Limited (India), ATOS SE (France), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Capgemini SE (France), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SoftDEL (US), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Meshed (Australia), Intel Corporation (US), MuleSoft (US), DXC Technology (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Phitomas (Malaysia), and Allerin (US).

Regional analysis

The global market for IoT integration is estimated to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of IoT integration market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the IoT integration market from 2019 to 2023 owing to early adoption of trending technologies such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility by the end-users in the region. Furthermore, there is high concentration of market players and easy availability of proficient technical expertise. The region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The IoT integration market has witnessed the high demand for unifying interconnected mesh of heterogeneous devices that are located across different geographies having different communications protocols, varied network, and numerous applications. Key players are adopting strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to increase their shares in the global IoT integration market.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7312

Intended Audience

IoT platform providers

IoT integration service providers

Managed service providers

Communication service providers

Application providers

Network-as-a-Service providers

Third-party system integrators

Hardware vendors

Regulatory agencies

Governments

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Outlook

Continued…….

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global IoT Integration Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: IoT Integration Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: IoT Integration Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: IoT Integration Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: IoT Integration Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued……

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/iot-integration-market

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global IoT Integration Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global IoT Integration Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global IoT Integration Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global IoT Integration Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]