IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size, Top Companies, Annual Forecast 2022

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market is expected to garner $61.3 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Internet protocol (IP) video surveillance refers to networked and digitized video monitoring. It is also referred to as an advanced version of traditional, closed-circuit CCTV cameras. IP video surveillance revolutionized the video surveillance industry by offering a high level of flexibility and scalability features in comparison to the CCTV and other conventional surveillance systems.

New product launch is one of the prominent strategies adopted by players in order to meet customer demands across various industries. Video management software solution providers consistently launched innovative video surveillance and video management software solutions with an improved user interface and advanced video management capabilities to outperform their competitors. For example, surveillance software technology of Genetec was designed to cater to the requirements of intelligence agencies. Moreover, companies have strengthened their distribution channels by partnering with leading distributors in home as well as foreign markets to gain competitive advantage. For instance, Axis Communication AB partnered with reputed distributors to strengthen its distribution network in emerging markets. Similarly, NBM distributors, a distribution partner of Mobotoix AG, enabled it to widen its distribution network in the U.K.

Top Winning Strategies

IP video surveillance and VSaaS market players have adopted various strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage and a stronger foothold in the market. Product launch constitutes a major share of the overall strategies, followed by “partnership & collaboration”

Key Findings ofIP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market:

North America would account for the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period

The government & higher security application segment is expected to witness the fastest adoption of IP surveillance during 2016 – 2022

The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period

The hardware segment, that comprises IP camera, monitors and storage hardware sub-segments, is anticipated to account for the largest share of the overall market throughout the forecast period

The service segment is likely to achieve the fastest growth during 2016 – 2022, owing to the increasing demand of VSaaS and increasing requirement of system maintenance and updating amongst the users

Key players profiled in this report include Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communication AB, D-Link Corporation, Genetec, March Networks, Milestone Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Mobotix AG, GeoVision Inc., and Arecont Vision.

