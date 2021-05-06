Location Analytics Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – SAP SE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, SAS Institute
Location analytics blends business data with geographic data to reveal the relationship of location to people, events, transactions, facilities and assets. Traditionally, location data has been relegated to mapping and GIS purposes. But geo-mapping software, like other business software, has become easier to use. And BI and analytics software vendors are integrating mapping and spatial data analysis into their products to provide additional context to visualizations, reports and analysis.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Location Analytics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
SAP SE
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Tableau software
SAS Institute
TIBCO Software Inc.
Information Builders
Pitney Bowes
MicroStrategy
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Software Segment
Service Segment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Utilities
Retail and Consumer Goods
Telecommunications and IT
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Location Analytics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Location Analytics
1.2 Classification of Location Analytics by Types
1.2.1 Global Location Analytics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Location Analytics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.1 Software Segment
1.2.2 Service Segment
1.3 Global Location Analytics Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.1 BFSI
1.3.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.3.3 Government and Utilities
1.3.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Telecommunications and IT
1.3.6 Transportation and Logistics
1.3.1 Others
1.4 Global Location Analytics Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Location Analytics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Location Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Location Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Location Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Location Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Location Analytics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Location Analytics (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 SAP SE
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Location Analytics Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 SAP SE Location Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 IBM Corporation
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Location Analytics Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 IBM Corporation Location Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Oracle Corporation
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Location Analytics Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Oracle Corporation Location Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Microsoft Corporation
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Location Analytics Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Microsoft Corporation Location Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Google Inc.
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Location Analytics Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Google Inc. Location Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Tableau software
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Location Analytics Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Type 1
2.6.2.2 Type 2
2.6.3 Tableau software Location Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 SAS Institute
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Location Analytics Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Type 1
2.7.2.2 Type 2
2.7.3 SAS Institute Location Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 TIBCO Software Inc.
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Location Analytics Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Type 1
2.8.2.2 Type 2
2.8.3 TIBCO Software Inc. Location Analytics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
