Microgrid Market Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity, Regional Analysis and Future Forecasts To 2024

A detailed analysis of the microgrid market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the microgrid market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Flow battery in 2016, accounted for over 5% of the global microgrid market share. High-end investments toward integration of clean energy technologies along with technological advancement catered to the development of cost-effective energy storage solutions will augment the industry size. Longer life cycles along with higher efficiencies as compared to its competitive counterparts will further complement the product outlook.

Connectivity Analysis:

Connectivity segmentation: The report claims that the connectivity landscape of the microgrid market is subdivided into –

Grid connected

Off grid

Utility microgrid market is set to grow owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization across the emerging economies. Escalating high-end electricity consumption backed by the presence of new HVAC and heavy load machinery systems in the industrial sector will foster the business growth.

Grid Analysis:

Grid segmentation: The report states the grid landscape of the microgrid market to be split into –

AC microgrid

DC microgrid

Hybrid

Power source Analysis:

Power source segmentation: The report claims that the power source landscape of the microgrid market is subdivided into –

Diesel generators

Natural gas

Solar PV

Combined Heat & Power (CHP)

Others

Storage device Analysis:

Storage device segmentation: The study claims that the storage device landscape of the microgrid market is subdivided into –

Lithium-ion

Lead acid

Flow battery

Flywheel

Others

Application Analysis:

Application segmentation: As per the report, the application spectrum of the microgrid market is split into –

Healthcare

Educational institute

Military

Utility

Industrial/Commercial

Remote

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the regional landscape of the keyword is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The microgrid market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the microgrid market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the microgrid market.

The U.S. microgrid market size is set to reach over 2 GW by 2024. Growing deployment of sustainable energy sources to reduce the dependence on existing electric networks will positively encourage the industry dynamics. Increasing investments across clean energy sources in the country will further propel the business landscape. According to IEA in 2016, the U.S. invested over USD 250 billion toward development of various energy sources across the nation.

