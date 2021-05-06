Network Traffic Analytics Market Segmentation, Component, Trends Analysis, Opportunities and Region-Forecasts, 2024

A detailed analysis of the network traffic analytics market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the network traffic analytics market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The IT & telecom enterprises are anticipated to dominate the network traffic analytics market by 2024. The increased worldwide adoption rate of the internet with an enhanced usage of social networking platform and the rise in smartphone penetration rate are the major factors driving the network traffic analytics market demand. Telecommunication companies are investing millions of dollars and entering into strategic partnerships to boost their network traffic management platform, enhancing their service offerings and gaining a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2017, KDDI Corporation, a Japanese telecom operator entered into a partnership with Kentik, a leading network traffic intelligence firm. This will allow KDDI to deploy the company’s Kentik Detect solution for real-time network monitoring and planning efficiencies.

Component Analysis:

Component segmentation: The report claims that the component landscape of the network traffic analytics market is subdivided into –

Solutions Network Traffic Monitoring Network Visibility Network Performance Network Security Network Capacity Planning

Services Integration and Deployment Service Consulting Service Training and Support Service Managed Service



Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the component spectrum:

Major details about the component spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the component categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the component segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the component spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

Deployment model Analysis:

Deployment model segmentation: The report states the deployment model landscape of the network traffic analytics market to be split into –

On-premise

Cloud

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the deployment model spectrum:

Substantial details about the deployment model spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the deployment model categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the deployment model segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the deployment model landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

End-use Analysis:

End-use segmentation: The report claims that the end-use landscape of the network traffic analytics market is subdivided into –

Service Provider Cloud Service Provider Telecommunication Service Provider Internet Service Provider Managed Service Provider

Enterprise BFSI IT & Telecom Healthcare Education Retail Energy and Utilities



Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the end-use spectrum:

The report encompasses major details about the end-use

The target valuation that each of the sub-segments of the end-use landscape will procure by the end of the anticipate period are mentioned in the report.

The market share that these sub-segments held are also entailed in the study.

The global trends that define the end-use landscape are discussed in the report.

Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation: The study claims that the regional landscape of the network traffic analytics market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the regional spectrum:

The study is inclusive of significant data pertaining to the regional

The report encompasses the revenue forecast details of the regional segments categories by the end of the anticipate duration.

The market share which each of the regional segments account for are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the regional spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

The network traffic analytics market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the network traffic analytics market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the network traffic analytics market.

North America dominates the network traffic analytics market with a revenue of USD 411 million in 2017. The region is home to the most advanced software and IT industry including AT&T, Cisco, IBM, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Juniper Networks and is a world leader in the cloud computing market. Other factors contributing to the market growth include the accessibility to advanced infrastructure, the rise in the number of cyber-attacks, the emergence of IoT devices, and advanced technology adoption. The government is also investing funds in various technologies, which has a positive impact on the network traffic analytics market. For instance, the government of the U.S. is also planning to invest USD 10 billion in cloud computing technology by 2023. Due to the advancements in these technologies, the data traffic is projected to grow tremendously leading to an increase in the network traffic analytics market demand.

