Ophthalmology surgery devices are used for studying, diagnosing, and treating ocular disorders. Eyes are sensory organs, which need protection from inflammation, infection, and trauma to maintain a normal vision. These devices help surgeons to diagnose without hurting any other part of an eye. The instruments used in the ophthalmology surgery are Toric Marker, pre-chopper, phoropter, iris forceps, contact lenses, tonometers, speculum, and others. The rising incidences of ocular disorders and technological advancements open new pathways for the ophthalmology surgery devices.

The key factors driving the growth of the North American ophthalmology surgery devices market are rising aging population, increased focus on combination therapies of drugs, increasing prevalence of ocular disorders, and changing geographical trends & demographics. However, economic slowdown and saturation are the hindering factors of growth of the market. Untapped emerging markets in North America present opportunities for the growth of the market.

The North American ophthalmology surgery devices market is segmented based on type, end user, and country. The market is further segmented based on type into cataract surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices. Cataract surgery devices are further classified as IOL, OVD, and phacoemulsification devices. IOL is further divided into monofocal, multifocal, toric, and accommodating devices. OVD is further divided into cohesive, dispersive, and combination devices. Glaucoma devices are further classified as GDD, implants and stents, and lasers and systems. Refractive devices are further divided into refractive treatment devices and refractive flap-making devices. The market is further classified based on end user into private eye clinics, hospitals, and other end users. This market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The key manufacturers operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Alcon Inc., Allergan Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Haag Streit, Bausch & Lomb Inc., Essilor International S.A., Topcon Corporation, NIDEK Co. Ltd., and STAAR Surgical Company. They have implemented strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain strong foothold in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and hindering factors of the North American ophthalmology surgery devices market.

The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the North American ophthalmology surgery devices market.

This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of dominant market shares for each segment helps in understanding the current status of market.

The North American ophthalmology surgery devices market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The report provides an exhaustive information about new product launches, research and recent developments of the North American ophthalmology surgery devices market.

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of the leading companies for effective strategy implementation.

