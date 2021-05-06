Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market: Exploring the Impact of Trends on Strategies of Key Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., Basf Se, Clariant Ag, Croda International Plc., Dowdupont Inc., Eastman Chemical Company and Others

The global pesticide inert ingredients market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increase in application in the chemical industry for making more efficient chemicals . Furthermore, Increasing demand from agricultural sector due to its limited availability of land is likely to drive the demand for high performance films in the coming years. The agricultural industry needs high yielding crops with safety due to rapid urbanisation, which is likely to drive the Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market. However, increase in awareness about the health hazards related to pesticides is projected to hinder the growth of pesticide inert ingredients market. Likewise, development and use of inert ingredients in biological formations may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

esticide inert ingredients are the substance or the group of similar substance added intentionally to the pesticide other than active ingredient. It is found in various forms such as wettable powders, dust, granules, and talc. Pesticide inert ingredients or pesticide emulsifier helps in stabilizing the harmful chemical present in the pesticides. The application has increased due to its unique property of high-yielding along with retaining the benefit of the crops. Few substances which are majorly used as emulsifiers are alcohol alkoxylates, alcohol ethoxylates, nonylphenol, and alcohol alkoxylates.

Key Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., Basf Se, Clariant Ag, Croda International Plc., Dowdupont Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Solvay S.A., Stepan Company

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pesticide inert ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The pesticide inert ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

