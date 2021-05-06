Plastic Fencing Market in the Asia Pacific to witness robust growth over the forecast period

A detailed analysis of the Plastic Fencing Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Plastic Fencing Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Vinyl is expected to witness growth over 6% up to 2024. Increasing consumer awareness regarding benefits of vinyl over other fence material including high strength, resistance against harsh climatic conditions along with cost efficiency has enhanced product demand. Growth in new construction projects along with residential renovations will propel industry size. Increasing government investments in public infrastructure to provide security and safety will further drive plastic fencing market share.

Picket fence accounted for more than 45% of global plastic fencing market in 2016. Shifting trend towards backyard décor enhancement due to changing lifestyles will fuel picket plastic fencing demand. Efficient safeguard for children and pets without obstructing views are among key factors driving product demand. Rising demand for garden spaces in both residential and commercial buildings has stimulated product penetration.

Agriculture sector in plastic fencing market is expected to generate more than 100 million linear feet by 2024. Enhanced safety & protection of farms and livestock are among key factors driving the industry growth. Increasing product usage in agri-horticulture farms, aqua farms, and animal research stations will support product demand. Inclination towards vinyl and HDPE fence material due to its superior properties over conventional metal and wood material will fuel business growth.

Asia Pacific plastic fencing market was worth over USD 600 Million in 2016. Increasing consumer spending on safety products along with overall growth in income levels will propel industry demand. Favourable socio-economic factors along with abundant availability of raw material has stimulated the regional demand.

Tenax Corporation, CertainTeed, Durafence, Pexco, Vega, Associated Materials and Wetherables are among major industry players in plastic fencing market. Global industry share is highly fragmented owing to presence of large number of local as well as international participants. Moreover, growing competition between new entrants and existing players has enhanced product innovations and portfolio expansion.

The Plastic Fencing Market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the Plastic Fencing Market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the Plastic Fencing Market.

