Purified Terephthalic Acid Market Global Industry Key Plans, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

Terephthalic acid is a white solid organic compound with a chemical formula C6H4(CO2H)2. It is a commodity chemical used as a precursor to pet polyester, which is employed in making plastic bottles and clothes. The synthesis of crude oil produces purified terephthalic acid. It is used in producing high performance multi-purpose plastics, for instance polybutyl terephthalic, polyethylene terephthalic and the latest bio plastics.

Continuous increase in the demand for polyester fibers has driven the growth of the purified terephthalic acid market. Also, the heightening need for polyethylene terephthalate is a factor driving the market towards expansion. However, the level of toxicity generated during the production of purified terephthalic acids, cause mild skin and eyes irritation. This in turn restraints the growth of the purified terephthalic acid market. There are chances of replacement of glass bottles with polyethylene terephthalic bottles in the near future. This replacement will act as an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Key Players: Alfa Group, Alpek, Indian Oil Corporation, JBF Petrochemicals Ltd., Lotte Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Reliance Industries Limited, SABIC, Samsung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

