Ride-Hailing Service Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast by 2027

Ride-hailing refers to booking rides and paying for its service via a smartphone app with a transportation network company such as Lyft or Uber. The increasing trend of on-demand transportation services, lower car ownership rate, and establishment of employment opportunities are some of the key drivers propelling the ride-hailing service market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of smartphone users, coupled with rising internet penetration, is also fueling the growth of the ride-hailing service market. However, strict government regulations may act as a restraining factor to the ride-hailing service market growth.Additionally, developments in connected & automatic vehicles to reduce CO2 emission and considerable growth in sales of these vehicles for ride-hailing services boost the global ride-hailing service market growth.

The report covers various critical Ride-Hailing Service market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments.

The global ride-hailing service market is segmented on the basis of service type, vehicle type, and end-user. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into e-hailing and car rental. By vehicle type, the ride-hailing market is categorized into two & three wheeler, four wheeler, and others. The end-user segment of ride-hailing service market is classified into commercial and personal.

The report also includes the profiles of key ride-hailing service companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Daimler AG (Car2Go)

Delphi Technologies (NuTonomy)

Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Gett

GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd

Lyft, Inc.

Taxify O

Uber Technologies Inc.

zTrip

The insights also cover the value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

Introduction Key Takeaways Ride-Hailing Service Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Ride-Hailing Service Market Analysis- Global Analysis Ride-Hailing Service Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Service Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-User Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Ride-Hailing Service Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

