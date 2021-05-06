Sales Revenue of Rugged Devices to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption
A recent report by Persistence Market Research on ‘Rugged Devices Market’ provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.
Rugged Devices Market: Introduction
Increasing connectivity and network coverage in extreme environments is the latest trend which has brought rugged devices market into limelight. Rugged electronic devices are a kind of smart devices which have a high processing power and extended features. The usability of these devices can only be increased with and better and long line connectivity to the Internet coupled with network coverage and higher bandwidth speeds.
Rugged devices are a specific class of devices designed to work in harsh environments so they can withstand dust, drops, vibrations, and extreme temperatures. As these devices rely on connectivity, so for military and other government operations, they rely on dedicated satellites and network towers. For the other end-users, they solely rely on commercial satellites.
Rugged Devices Market: Drivers and Challenges
Growth in the usage of rugged electronic devices in the defense sector and their widened application areas are some of the reasons that are expected to drive the global rugged electronics market in the coming years. The additional value they provide in the form of their durability and low downtime is expected to enhance the market’s growth prospects.
The market is anticipated to be hindered by the low order quantity from individual end users. Moreover, the high cost of rugged electronics in comparison to the benefits of client customization is also expected to be a major restraint to the growth of the global rugged electronics market.
Rugged Devices Market: Segmentation
The Rugged Devices Market can be segmented on the basis of Product Type, End User, and regions.
On the basis of Product Type, the Rugged Devices Market is segmented into:
- Industrial Computing
- Handheld Devices
- Tracking Devices
- Other
On the basis of End User, the Rugged Devices Market is segmented into:
- Mining and Metal
- Power
- Chemical
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Defense
- Aerospace
- Adventure Sports
- Other
Rugged Devices Market: Key Players
Some key players in the Universal Flash Storage industry are AdLink Technology Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Chassis Plans LLC, Comark Corporation, Core Systems, Crystal Group Inc., Curtiss Wright Controls Electronic Systems, Inc. , General Dynamics Corporation, General Micro Systems, Germane Systems, Kontron AG, Leonardo DRS, Mountain Secure Systems , NCS Technologies, Inc., Rave Computer , Rugged Science, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Siemens AG, Systel, Inc., Themis Computer, Inc., Trenton Systems Inc., Westek Technology Ltd., XES (Extreme Engineering Solutions), Inc., ZMicro, Inc.
Rugged Devices Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, Rugged Devices Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Rugged Devices Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to the presence of major industry players, along with the adoption of rugged electronics solutions by various industry verticals in the region. North America region is expected to be followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
